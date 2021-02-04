PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 747,200 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 972,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.31. 213,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,983. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,564,000 after buying an additional 637,082 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,042,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,778,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,415,000 after buying an additional 59,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 411,270 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

