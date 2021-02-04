Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Up 5.1% After Strong Earnings

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $89.44 and last traded at $88.90. Approximately 933,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 447,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.57.

The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on POWI. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,215,610.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,360 shares of company stock worth $3,436,892. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 68,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 255,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.98.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

