PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PostNL stock remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

Get PostNL alerts:

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.