Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,773,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,651,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Porch Group stock. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 118,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Porch Group makes up about 1.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Porch Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects homeowners with local home repair services. The company also facilitates customers to arrange set-up and installation for purchased goods through overstock e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers Service Attach, a tool that enables overstock customers to add installation or assembly services to online shopping carts.

