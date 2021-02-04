Polis (POLIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,637.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Polis has a market cap of $7.26 million and approximately $15,637.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polis has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Polis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025313 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 101.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 tokens. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Token Trading

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

