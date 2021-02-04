Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Up 20.1% in January

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Points International were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 4,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,436. The firm has a market cap of $184.91 million, a PE ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.48.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.84 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Points International will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

