Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,518. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
