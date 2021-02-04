Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,518. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

