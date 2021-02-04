Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ PLBC traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.66. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

