PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PLDT from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nomura raised shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLDT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. PLDT has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.42.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $897.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 594.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 107,232 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PLDT by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PLDT by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 592,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the third quarter valued at $380,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

