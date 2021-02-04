PlayGame (PXG) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $50,036.27 and $550.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PXG is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.