Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.83. 1,434,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,565,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,867 shares of company stock worth $1,211,548. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

