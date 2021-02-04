Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
