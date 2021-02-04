Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTOI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

