Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.98.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

