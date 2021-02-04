Pivot Token Hits Market Capitalization of $920,040.32 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $920,040.32 and approximately $549,194.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01052128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00047204 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00037468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,788.53 or 0.04732744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019867 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (PVT) is a token. It was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

