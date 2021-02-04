Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Hits $973,532.39

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $973,532.39 and approximately $2,250.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.59 or 0.04380912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00394446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.01139271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00478034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00406031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00247209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020629 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

