Piper Sandler Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

