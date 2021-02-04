Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $71.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Insiders have sold 1,238,467 shares of company stock valued at $73,336,524 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.