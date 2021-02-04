Piper Sandler Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Underweight

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.65.

VRNS stock opened at $181.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $191.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.87.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,698 shares of company stock worth $2,614,949. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

