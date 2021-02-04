Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.
Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
About Dime Community Bancshares
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
