Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

