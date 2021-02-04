Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,477.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,325 shares of company stock valued at $197,256 and sold 153,613 shares valued at $10,075,171. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

