Piper Sandler Comments on Schlumberger Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLB. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Shares of SLB opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

