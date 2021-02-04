Piper Sandler Comments on Byline Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Byline Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $652.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $349,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.