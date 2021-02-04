Piper Sandler Comments on Bank7 Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank7 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 35.06%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Bank7 from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Bank7 stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $146.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank7 stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,242 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Bank7 worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

