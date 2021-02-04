Piper Sandler Comments on Align Technology, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.47. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Align Technology from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.14.

Shares of ALGN opened at $546.18 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $540.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total transaction of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 654,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 532,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 88.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 432,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,936,000 after acquiring an additional 79,242 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

