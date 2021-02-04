Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Busey in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

