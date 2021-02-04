Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $316,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,546 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 349,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 328,727 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $126.64 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.85 and a 200-day moving average of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.27.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

