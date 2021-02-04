Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

