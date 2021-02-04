Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
