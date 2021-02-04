Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PT remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.23.
Pintec Technology Company Profile
