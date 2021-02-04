Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Up 16.6% in January

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PT remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,562. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. Pintec Technology has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

