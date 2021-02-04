PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.93.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
