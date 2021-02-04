PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PDI opened at $26.35 on Thursday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

