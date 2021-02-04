PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PZC stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

