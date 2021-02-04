Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PPC opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.55. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.71.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

