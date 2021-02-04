Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,361,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the December 31st total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

