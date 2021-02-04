Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 19th

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,995. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $24.78.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.