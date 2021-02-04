Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 3,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,995. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

