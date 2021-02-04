Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $72.29

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.29 and last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 1845 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 342,619 shares of company stock worth $20,532,423. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

