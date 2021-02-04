Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSX. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

PSX opened at $71.29 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

