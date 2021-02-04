Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 5.37%.

PAHC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $910.19 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.53.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.