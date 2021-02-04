Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Trading Down 8.7%

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) shares were down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Pharmaxis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

