PGGM Investments Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

