PGGM Investments Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.92 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

