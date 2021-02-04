PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 6,351 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

