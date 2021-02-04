Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.4-61.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.51 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

PFE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.90. 644,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,727,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

