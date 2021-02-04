Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 76,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 241,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 28,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

