Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

