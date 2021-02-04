Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Pfizer has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 141,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

