Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Simmons reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Persimmon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

