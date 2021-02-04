Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. 1,258,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,991. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -710.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.