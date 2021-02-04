Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100,024 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$7.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

