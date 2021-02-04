Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.16. Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 100,024 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$7.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02.

Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT.TO) (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. Its asset portfolio includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas, and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

