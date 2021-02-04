PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock Price Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $139.66 and last traded at $139.72. Approximately 2,685,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 1,046,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.

Specifically, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $855,834.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PKI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,450,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 478.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

